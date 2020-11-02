Kenya: 10 Maranda High School Students Test Positive for Covid-19

30 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Dickens Wasonga

Ten students of Maranda High School in Siaya have tested positive for Covid-19, the county's health department says.

Health Chief Officer Eunice Fwaya said the results were announced on Thursday evening and that the county's emergency response team was examining students to establish who should be taken to Bondo Sub-County Hospital for isolation.

"The cases are from the first one of a student who tested positive earlier this week," Dr Fwaya told the Nation.

It is said the student had travelled from Mombasa County.

The Nation has established that the 10 patients were found after 28 samples were collected from the school and tested at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) laboratory in Kisumu County.

School Principal Edwin Maramba did not respond to our calls and messages.

County numbers

Dr Fwaya said Siaya has recorded 184 cases of the disease since it was first confirmed in Kenya in March.

"We currently have two patients in an isolation ward at the Bondo Hospital ," Dr Fwaya said.

Siaya Education Director Joseph Wamocho said three other people from two schools within the county were also found to have the virus.

"We will do contact tracing in collaboration with public health officers," he said.

