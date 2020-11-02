Kenya: Witness Intimidation Claims Stalk Maasai Mara VC in Sh177 Million Graft Case

30 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Openda

A court has summoned five witnesses in a corruption case against Maasai Mara Vice-Chancellor Mary Walingo following claims that they have been intimidated.

Nakuru Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui Friday issued summonses to Prof Hassan Abdile, Anthony Yaile, Stanley Yaile, Sankae Spencer and Prisca Nchoe, who are among 22 witnesses lined up by the prosecution.

The five are said to have complained, through the university management, of intimidation and frustration by Prof Walingo and her four co-suspects.

Prof Walingo is charged alongside Deputy Vice-Chancellors Simon Kasaine ole Sano (Administration, Finance and Planning) and John Almadi Obere (Academic and Student Affairs) with corruption offences relating to misappropriation of Sh177 million from the institution.

The other suspects are the university's finance officer Anaclet Biket Okumu and Prof Walingo's driver, Noor Hassan Abdi.

DPP's application

When the case was mentioned on Wednesday, the Director of Public Prosecutions made an application seeking to have the suspects barred from accessing their offices for allegedly intimidating the witnesses.

Through an affidavit sworn by Mr Silvance Origa, an economic and commercial crimes investigator attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), DPP Noordin Haji called for an urgent review of the suspects' bond terms, saying witnesses had been intimidated through dismissals and issuance of disciplinary letters.

It is alleged that one of the witnesses, who is an employee of the university, was forced to resign after being frustrated by management and that two were dismissed after being issued with disciplinary and sacking letters.

The suspects opposed the DPP's application, saying it lacks merit, and accused him of engaging in a fishing expedition.

Prof Almadi's lawyer, Mr Steve Biko, said that he was not in a position to control the university's operations and affairs since other people were appointed to their positions.

"It is pleaded in ignorance that I should be barred from an office which I no longer occupy and which I had not set foot in for a substantial period, even before my arrest and subsequent charges," Prof Almadi said in his affidavit.

The court granted Mr Biko's request to summon the five witnesses for cross-examination on November 29.

