South Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives South Sudan's Defense Minister

30 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan Abdul-Rahman, has received in his office this morning the delegation of the Republic of the state of South Sudan headed by the Minister of Defense and the Veterans Affairs, Angelina Jenny Teny, in the presence of the Defense Minister, Major General Yassin Ibrahim Yassin.

The visiting delegation has included the Foreign and Interior ministers, Chief of Staff, the Police Inspector General, and the directors of Customs, Security, and Intelligence in South Sudan.

The Defense Minister of South Sudan has expressed during the meeting her thanks and appreciation to the cooperation and understanding of the government of on the common issues via the meetings of the Joint Political Security Mechanism between Sudan and South Sudan and the accompanying agreement for cooperation in the defense field between the two brotherly countries, indicating that the visit has achieved its objectives.

