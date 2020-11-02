Sierra Leone: Outrage After Supreme Court Orders Lawyer's Arrest

Pixabay
(file photo).
30 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kemo Cham

There was outrage and condemnation in Sierra Leone over a Supreme Court order to arrest a lawyer wanted for criticising its ruling.

Lawyer Augustine Sorie-Sengbeh Marrah is reported to have gone into hiding after judges at the Supreme Court ordered his arrest and stripped him of his immunity against arrest within court premises.

Marrah, an outspoken social commentator, angered the judges with a comment he allegedly made on social media suggesting that the ruling by the court was influenced by political considerations.

On Monday, the panel of five judges had ruled on a matter that upheld a presidential appointment to the position of Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The appointment of the ACC chief in 2018 by President Julius Maada Bio had been criticised by some on grounds that the appointee, Francis Ben Kaifala, didn't meet the criteria, that is, being qualified to be a high court judge which requires a minimum of 10 years' legal practice.

The bone of contention was "when does the counting begin in the life of a legal practitioner: From the point of call to the bar or from the point of signing the permanent register of legal practitioners."

A former Bar Association president took the matter to the Supreme Court for interpretation. The court subsequently ruled that the counting starts at the point when one is called to the bar. That ruling reversed a long-standing policy of the General Legal Council, which was represented by Mr Marrah.

The Supreme Court judges were angered by his refusal to appear before them to explain his comments contained in a write-up he posted on Facebook which they say was "contemptuous" and "demeaning" to the highest court of the land.

Critics say the move by the court goes against the spirit of freedom of speech.

The court's order comes against the backdrop of celebration of the repeal of a colonial era law which criminalised free speech.

Many Sierra Leoneans took to social media to challenge the court's decision.

A campaign, "I stand with Lawyer Augustine Sengbeh Marrah," has been trending on Facebook.

The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists joined in the condemnation of the court's decision, calling for its reversal, But, in yet another sign of division within the legal profession, the Sierra Leone Bar Association appears to blame the situation on Mr Marrah for his failure to respect the court.

It called on him to appear before it on Friday and defend himself according to the dictates of the law.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.