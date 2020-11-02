Kenya: Kakamega Politician Mable Muruli Succumbs to Covid-19

Former Kakamega gubernatorial aspirant Mable Muruli has died due to the new coronavirus, family sources said Friday.

Her brother George Muruli said she passed on at midnight as she was being transferred from Coptic Hospital to the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Mr Muruli said she had an underlying heart condition.

"Last Sunday, we took her to Nairobi Hospital and a heart specialist recommended that we take her to Coptic Hospital," Mr Muruli said.

He disclosed that his sister was moved to Coptic on Monday where she was tested for Covid-19 and she returned a positive result.

"She developed breathing problems and was put on a life support machine. The doctors realised that her condition was deteriorating and recommended that we transfer her to Kenyatta Thursday night," Mr Muruli said.

He added "We had to look for a ventilated ambulance to transfer her to Kenyatta but unfortunately she didn't make it there."

Mable contested for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket and lost to ODM's Wycliffe Oparanya.

She emerged third with 14,323 votes after Ford Kenya's Boni Khalwale who garnered 134, 999 and Mr Oparanya's 387,999 votes.

Mable's death comes less than 24 hours after that of Kakamega County Chief of Staff Robert Sumbi who also succumbed to Covid-19 at the county general hospital on Thursday morning.

Sumbi had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) five days ago before his death.