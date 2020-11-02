Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 111 New Infections, Two Deaths

The 111 new cases were reported from eight states.

Nigeria recorded 111 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths from the disease on Sunday, according to official figures.

A total number of 1,146 deaths has now been recorded in Africa's most populous country.

Nigeria has continued to record daily cases of infection below 300 since mid-August with the 111 infections reported on Sunday following the trend.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 62, 964.

This is according to an update Sunday night from the country's infectious disease outfit, NCDC.

The NCDC data showed that out of the nearly 63,000 infections so far, 58,790 persons have recovered and have been discharged..

There are still about 3, 000 active cases in the country.

The 111 new cases were reported from eight states. They are Lagos (49), FCT (30), Rivers (11), Plateau (10), Ogun (4), Kaduna (3), Oyo (3), Osun (1).

Lagos, Nigeria's COVID-19 hotspot with over 21,000 infections, again led in Sunday's tally with 49 new infections.

Nigeria has tested over 630,000 of its 200 million population since the country reported its index case on February 28 in an Italian traveller.