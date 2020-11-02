Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 111 New Infections, Two Deaths

2 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The 111 new cases were reported from eight states.

Nigeria recorded 111 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths from the disease on Sunday, according to official figures.

A total number of 1,146 deaths has now been recorded in Africa's most populous country.

Nigeria has continued to record daily cases of infection below 300 since mid-August with the 111 infections reported on Sunday following the trend.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 62, 964.

This is according to an update Sunday night from the country's infectious disease outfit, NCDC.

The NCDC data showed that out of the nearly 63,000 infections so far, 58,790 persons have recovered and have been discharged..

There are still about 3, 000 active cases in the country.

The 111 new cases were reported from eight states. They are Lagos (49), FCT (30), Rivers (11), Plateau (10), Ogun (4), Kaduna (3), Oyo (3), Osun (1).

Lagos, Nigeria's COVID-19 hotspot with over 21,000 infections, again led in Sunday's tally with 49 new infections.

Nigeria has tested over 630,000 of its 200 million population since the country reported its index case on February 28 in an Italian traveller.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.