Zimbabwe: Dairibord Milks Relaxed Restrictions

2 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Enacy Mapakame

Business Reporter

Food and dairy products processor, Dairibord Holdings Limited, says sales volumes for the third quarter to September 30, 2020 significantly improved registering a 32 percent growth on previous quarter as the lockdown restrictions eased.

Year-to-date foreign currency revenue also improved 50 percent compared to same period last year.

In a trading update, the group indicated that demand significantly improved in the third quarter subsequently pushing volumes up.

Accordingly, growth was recorded across all product categories with liquid milks, foods and beverages growing by 15, 74 and 50 percent respectively.

"The operating environment for the three months to September 30, 2020, showed improvement on the back of foreign currency exchange rate stability, reduced month-on-month inflation and relaxation of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

"The introduction of the foreign currency auction system and Statutory Instrument 185 of 2020, improved foreign currency availability and stability resulted in enhanced planning, efficiency and value preservation. Although the impact of the Covid-19 continues to disrupt both local and regional markets, increased trading hours and reopening of trading channels, resulted in overall improvement in aggregate demand," revealed Dairibord.

Volumes for the quarter were however, 10 percent below the same quarter last year showing a recovery compared to the 46 percent decline recorded in Q2 2020 versus Q2 2019. While cumulative sales volumes remained below 2019 at 26 percent down, the trajectory shows a recovery from the 32 percent decline recorded in H1.

Revenue for the quarter in inflation adjusted terms, was 43 percent above prior quarter and 8 percent above the same quarter last year. Year-to-date revenue was 8 percent below the same period in 2019 and the cumulative reduction is on account of depressed H1 performance. During the half year, sales volumes were 32 percent below same period in the prior year.

According to Dairibord, year-to-date operating margins increased to 8 percent compared to 6 percent in 2019.

Foreign currency liabilities closed the period at US$0,771 million (including a long term loan of US$0,302 million) down 34 percent from US$1,161 million at the end of June 2020.

"The short term liabilities were partly covered by foreign currency cash balances and expected receipts of US$0,312 million. The Group remains sufficiently liquid with a current ratio of 1:55. Focus on optimising the cash management cycle saw the cash to credit ratio in September improve to 36:64 from 18:82 in December 2019," said Dairibord.

Going forward, management is upbeat of maintaining the improved performance achieved in the quarter into the final quarter of 2020 as the local and regional economies show signs of recovery.

Dairibord said: "The business is geared to exploit opportunities presented in a more stable operating environment by mitigating supply chain disruptions and taking full advantage of weather induced demand."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.