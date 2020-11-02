Zimbabwe: Cops Hunt for Child Kidnapper

2 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Police are looking for a Harare woman who allegedly kidnapped a child at Montagu Spar in the Avenues area last week.

The mother of the missing child, identified as Shani Charamanda (30) was on her way from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals when she met the unidentified woman who offered to accompany her to Montagu Spar.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "Upon arrival at Montagu, she gave her daughter to the unidentified woman while she went into the supermarket.

"She came out of the shop 15 minutes later, but the woman had disappeared with the child and her wallet containing a Nokia mobile phone, US$2 and $45. The incident happened on October 22, 2020."

Asst Comm Nyathi said Charamanda reported the matter at Milton Park Police Station. "Police are investigating this case," he said.

"We urge mothers not to leave their children in the custody of strangers. We are appealing to anyone with information, which may lead to the arrest of this woman."

Meanwhile, a baby girl was found dumped on top of a hill in Zvimba on October 15 by a man who was working in his field.

"Investigations to establish the accused person are in progress," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

