Zimbabwe: 50 More Buses Arrive to Boost Zupco Fleet

Beitbridge Bureau

Zimbabwe has taken delivery of 50 more buses from China to boost the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) fleet.

In the last 12 months, Government imported over 300 buses from China and Belarus which has helped to restore sanity in the public transport sector.

The latest batch of 50 Golden Dragon buses from China arrived in the country via Beitbridge between Saturday evening and yesterday morning.

The buses were shipped through the Durban port in South Africa and the consignment comes a few months after Government took receipt of 70 buses from the Asian country.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza could not be reached to comment on the arrival of the consignment yesterday.

Zupco's acting chief executive officer, Mr Everisto Madangwa, said he would give more information on the importation of the buses at a later stage.

An official who declined to be named confirmed the arrival of the buses at Beitbridge.

"So far, we have 50 buses within the border and the import documents are being processed by a customs clearing company contracted by the Government," said the official.

More than 1 000 buses have been acquired from China and they are being delivered to the country in batches.

President Mnangagwa has reaffirmed Government's commitment to easing transport challenges by availing reliable and affordable transport to the people.

Communities and traditional leaders continue to request for more Zupco buses to service their routes which have not been fully covered by other private transporters.