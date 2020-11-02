Zimbabwe: Zim to Intensify Paralympics Preps

ZIMBABWE'S chef de mission for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Ignatius Vambe says they need to step up their preparations for upcoming qualifiers.

This follows a meeting held last week were they got an update on the staging of the Games.

Just like the Olympics, the Paralympics are rescheduled for next year and the challenge for some countries including Zimbabwe has been access to qualifiers due to travelling restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, there are a number of qualifiers lined up in Dubai, Tunisia, Italy, France and China.

Vambe participated in last week's chef de mission meeting held by the International Paralympic Committee where their concerns were addressed.

Members were given a list of events they can attend.

"The main issues discussed were mainly the affirmation by the IPC president Mr Andrew Parsons that the Paralympics will go ahead to demonstrate that mankind can overcome any challenges.

"We were given a list of countries and events accredited to carry out qualifiers, from that list which includes Dubai, Tunisia, Italy, France and China, as Zimbabwe we would prefer to go for qualifiers in Dubai in February.

"This will give us enough time to work and prepare our athletes for the Tokyo Games.

"Also, Dubai is easily accessible given that we have flights coming in and out directly to Dubai.

"Zimbabwe will definitely be fielding athletes and looking forward to sending a competitive team to Tokyo," said Vambe.

Provisional dates for the Dubai event have been set for February 7 to 9 starting with classification, and actual competition, expected from February 10 to 13, 2021.

The Games official opening ceremony is on August 24, 2021 and the closing ceremony will be on September 5.