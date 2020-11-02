Zimbabwe: 'President's Open Door Policy Not a Gateway to Corruption'

The open door policy of President Mnangagwa should not be abused for corruption, Zanu PF National Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda has warned.

The warning comes as reports surface of corrupt people using photographs of themselves meeting the President to disrupt investigations.

Speaking during yesterday's Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi, which was aimed at discussing the impending District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections, Cde Matemadanda said many party members were abusing the President's goodwill to conduct corrupt activities.

The new administration led by President Mnangagwa has made a commitment to eradicate corruption.

"We have people who have taken advantage of President Mnangagwa's open door policy to conduct corrupt activities," said Cde Matemadanda.

"These people manipulate the warm response they would have received from the President. Some use photographs they would have been taken together with President Mnangagwa to engage in corruption. Recently, security agents arrested Henrietta Rushwaya who we suspect is among those who abused the open door policy.

"The Second Republic has continued to fight corruption since its coming to power. Arrests have been made by both the police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. Britain should not lecture Zimbabwe about corruption, democracy and sanctions. Our government, through the leadership of President Mnangagwa, is leading the nation in the right direction."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cde Matemadanda, who is also the Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, said the country's defence forces were not going to fold hands and let detractors derail the peace and development agenda.

He urged the party to unite and work towards achieving the five million voter mark for the 2023 harmonised elections.

"Zanu PF is an institution which goes beyond each member," said Cde Matemadanda. "It follows laid down ethos and values, hence the members should not let internal elections split the party."

Cde Matemadanda urged those with grievances to follow the party's laid down procedures to air them.

Provincial chairperson, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, urged party members to mobilise voters ahead of the delimitation exercise.

The suspension of by-elections was aimed at saving the nation from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We can't risk the lives of our people by allowing by-elections," said Cde Ziyambi. "Besides, resources are currently being channeled towards the fight against Covid-19."