Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Reopens Higher Institutions Today

2 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Government yesterday directed that all higher institutions in the state reopen today after eight-month closure.

The Commissioner for Education, Shehu Muhammad Makarfi, in a statement, said the government also approved November 8 and 9, 2020 as resumption dates for all primary school pupils, senior secondary school one students, JSSI boarding and day school students respectively.

He directed principals and head teachers to make arrangements to receive boarding students on November 8; and day students, November 9.

"Hence, the Kaduna State Ministry of Education is directing all Principals and Head Teachers to make arrangements to receive boarding students on Sunday, 8th November and day students on Monday, 9th November 2020."

He urged the head teachers of public and private primary schools to take note and make appropriate arrangements in compliance with the COVID 19 guidelines.

