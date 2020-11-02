Kenya: Trade Lobby Wants Border Posts With Tanzania Opened

The East African Business Council (EABC) has petitioned Kenya and Tanzania to lift restrictions on movement across their shared border points at Taveta-Hoili and Isebania-Sirare, citing suppressed business.

Lobby chief executive Peter Mathuki said only truck drivers and individuals with emergency health conditions are currently let through hurting traders who rely on business across the border.

"There is urgent need for the re-opening of border posts, which are currently not allowing movement of persons. This will also see resumption of the existing Ujirani Mwema markets situated in both Kenya and Tanzania and in turn reboot cross border trade," he said during a meeting with the Taveta-Holili Joint Border Management Committee yesterday.

Key trade partners

As at December 2019, official statistics showed that 27,960 people crossed the Hoili-Taveta border from either side but that dropped to 1,620 as of June of this year.

The figures further show that before onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, an average 100-150 trucks were cleared through the same border post each day.

The figures have since plunged to an average of 30-50 lorries a day. Kenya and Tanzania are key trade partners in East Africa.