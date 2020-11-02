Nigeria: Sowore, #EndSARS Protesters Block Force Headquarters

2 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

A group of #EndSARS protesters, including the convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, yesterday blocked the entrance to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The group was demanding release of many protesters arrested for alleged involvement in the looting of COVID-19 palliatives and other private assets.

Sowore, also in a tweet, confirmed the presence at the Force Headquarters.

He said adding they had earlier visited the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to pass their message.

The protesters were seen chanting songs and calling on the relevant authorities to end police brutality and bad governance.

Force spokesman, Frank Mba, neither answered several telephone calls nor replied a text message sent to him by our reporter for a reaction.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

