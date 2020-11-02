Nigeria: Benue Queens Undaunted Despite Back to Back Losses

2 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Despite suffering back to back losses in the ongoing Prudent Handball League in Abuja, the Benue Queens have said they are not demoralised by the poor start.

The girls from Benue lost their opening match 25-38 to Adorable Angels of Ilorin before suffering another slim 28-30 loss to the more experienced Seasiders Babes yesterday.

The only national team player and captain of the team, Dorathy Nyagh said the Queens from Benue are still confident of recording victories before the end of the league.

"Although we have lost our opening games, we are still optimistic that before the end of the competition, we are sure of winning some matches.

"This is a team of young players. I am not the oldest in the team but as a national team player, I am determined to propel my team.

"If you look at the defeats we have suffered, the margin is not so wide. We are going back to the drawing board to come out with better results in our remaining matches.

"The most important thing is our confidence is still high and our morale is not dampened by the losses," said Nyagh.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.