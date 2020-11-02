Nigeria: Benue Queens Undaunted Despite Back to Back Losses

Despite suffering back to back losses in the ongoing Prudent Handball League in Abuja, the Benue Queens have said they are not demoralised by the poor start.

The girls from Benue lost their opening match 25-38 to Adorable Angels of Ilorin before suffering another slim 28-30 loss to the more experienced Seasiders Babes yesterday.

The only national team player and captain of the team, Dorathy Nyagh said the Queens from Benue are still confident of recording victories before the end of the league.

"Although we have lost our opening games, we are still optimistic that before the end of the competition, we are sure of winning some matches.

"This is a team of young players. I am not the oldest in the team but as a national team player, I am determined to propel my team.

"If you look at the defeats we have suffered, the margin is not so wide. We are going back to the drawing board to come out with better results in our remaining matches.

"The most important thing is our confidence is still high and our morale is not dampened by the losses," said Nyagh.