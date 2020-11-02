Liberia: EPA Debunks Media Report

2 November 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Abednego Davis

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has dispelled reports in the media that Executive Director, Professor Wilson K. Tarpeh, has unilaterally instituted changes and demoted several staff of the agency.

The EPA in a rebuking release said media reports and social media insinuations that several staffs were demoted or replaced by associates of former Executive Director, Nathaniel T. Blama are far from the truth and are intended to stir up confusion in a scientific institution.

According to the release, changes made at the EPA are consistent with the laws governing the institution.

Furthermore, these changes are intended to realign available expertise and competencies with appropriate tasks, enhance productivity, reinforce our core values, and support our journey towards the efficient and orderly pursuit of our corporate mission.

"All those transferred from one department to the other maintained the same grade level," said the release.

"Transfer of staff is a normal practice at the EPA and falls in the purview of the Executive Director," the release noted.

