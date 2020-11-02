Liberia: Diaspora Liberians Frustrated Over Passport Application Delays

The Editor,

Permit me to draw your attention to this issue affecting many Liberians in the United States.

As you are aware, the government is replacing our current ECOWAS passports with Biometric e-passport.

We are in possession of the previous ECOWAS/Liberian passport.

I and other Liberians applied for the new passport since the beginning of August paying $205.00.

The Consulate is not renewing our previous expired passports and we are still waiting for the new passports. We cannot not travel because we cannot get the new passports or laissez passer.

A friend mother died in Bassa and he cannot leave because of no new passports. Some of us are planning going home for the holidays and for the December 8 election it seems impossible. The Consulate employees do not answer phone calls or return calls.

It is frustrating that our government is treating us in such a manner in a foreign country. If the new passports are not available, let them renew our current passports to enable us to travel. Please say something. We are stuck in America.