Liberia: Congratulations to Pres. Weah for Improvements Made On Providence Island

opinion

Congratulations! His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, for the improvement made on Providence Island in Monrovia Liberia, West Africa, for the July 26 Independence Day Celebration, 2020.

I am Ms. Burdie Urey-Weeks, the former director/creator of the Liberia National Museum of the Republic of Liberia. I joined the museum as a staff in 1967 as an assistant director. At the time, Ms. Jamina Carr was the director.

As you are already aware, an "Act of Incorporation" establishing the Liberia National Museum of the Republic of Liberia was in January 1895, by the National Legislature of The Republic of Liberia. That idea was almost forgotten until 1958 when the Liberian National Museum was created again by an Act of the National Legislature, Republic of Liberia, to collect, preserve and display Liberian cultural artifacts and historical items. In 1962, the museum was "open" to the public.

In the beginning, the museum was housed in the old Executive Mansion (than State House), in Monrovia. The building was the private home of Liberia's first president, Joseph Jenkins Roberts (1847-1855) and the official residence and presidential executive offices of the first thirteen (13) Liberian presidents.

In 1972, I was granted a scholarship by United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNESC) to attend a training course for Africa museum techniques in collaboration with the Government of Nigeria in Jos, Nigeria (1971-1972). I also completed a refresher course in 1974 in Jos, Nigeria. On my return home, in 1972, a modern single-story building had been constructed on Providence Island to house the museum. It is helpful to note that this historic preserved site where the freed slaves from America landed is what connected the dots between the United States of America and the Republic of Liberia. I was given the opportunity by Director Jamina Carr to rearrange the exhibits in the museum, to demonstrate what I had learned at the training center in Jos, Nigeria.

When the island was in full swing, there was a floating bridge made of drums, woods, and planks, a ferry to take heavy objects to and from the island, as well as various huts to represent the different ethnic groups in Liberia. There was also an outdoor theater, a bandstand, and a large palava hut, a restaurant, a bar, office space, and storage. Indubitably, we had some great plans for the operation of the museum and island. Schools, local and international tourists, other organizations, and the public visited the island and museum during those times.

Our dreams were shattered in early July 1970, when the government of Liberia decided to demolish the building on the island for the construction of the Johnson Street Bridge (A bridge that would help minimized traffic using to Waterside Bridge - leading to Bushrod Island). Any development project plan to improve the quality of life comes with some positive and negative impacts. Unable to take heavy objects to and from the island, our historical artifacts were either damaged or without a home. During this development (the construction of the Johnson Street bridge), promotion for the Liberian Museum and the Providence island, declined. Ms. Carr, the director, had traveled for medical treatment to the United States. Also, in July of 1980, a terrible rainstorm took away the roof of the building and huts on the island and damaged priceless artifacts.

Mr. President, your demonstration of farsightedness gives hope to the promotion of culture and Tourism in Liberia. You and your staff as well as the Minister of Information Cultural Affairs and tourism and their staff and all those who had brought the idea to mount the reciprocal up the ship that brought the first set of the free slave from America in 1822

When I saw the symbolic ship (Elizabeth) that brought the first set of the free slaves from America in 1822 with 86 passengers, mounting on the square concrete foundation that has been on providence Island for that purpose for many years I say thanks to you and your staff and all those who thought about the idea - waiting for the proper/right time.

When I saw the American and Liberian Flags going up on the monument on providence Island on July 26, 2020, tears filled my eyes with Joy. "A dream for Providence Island is coming through!" Yes!

I want to take this time to thank former president, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, who saved the Liberian National Museum again on Broad and Johnson Street, in Monrovia.

Lastly, we had many local, national, and international friends of the Liberia Museum and of the Providence Island who came to our aid in bringing the importance of the museum and preservation of historical sites in Liberia. I could tell you so much more but stop now.

I am now 86 years old (almost 87 years old), a retired nursing assistant, and a Respite Alzheimer's Retired Nurse. I am also a friend of the Smithsonian Museum and a charter member of the African American Historical Museum in D.C., USA.

Thanks again. keep up the great work!

Mrs. Burdie Urey-Weeks