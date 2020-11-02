Nigeria: Wike Threatens Fresh Restrictions On Worship Centres

2 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike has condemned the flagrant abuse of COVID-19 regulations by churches in the state and threatened to impose fresh restrictions on worship centres.

Wike spoke yesterday at the Saint Thomas Anglican Church in Mile 2 Diobu, in Port Harcourt Local Government Area during Chief Azubuike Nmerukini's family special thanksgiving service in honour of his wife, Mrs. Oroma Nmerukini, who survived critical medical condition.

The governor said he observed during the service that more than 80 per cent of worshippers did not wear facemasks.

Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, warned if violation of the protocol continued, he would revisit his position on worshippers permitted in worship centres.

He said: "85 per cent of those who are here are not wearing face mask. That is the problems we have. Nobody wants to obey simple instructions.

"The mere fact that we have agreed that we should worship and allowed everybody, does not mean that we should disobey the protocol.

"My lord Bishop, encourage our people to wear their face masks. It is very important. If this continues then I will go back and review the restriction to say it cannot be more than a particular number".

