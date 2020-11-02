Liberia: Weah Mourns Minister Nyenpan

1 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has expressed deepest sadness and grief over the death of Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan.

An Executive Mansion release says Minister Nyenpan died on Friday, 30 October.

Minister Nyenpan had been undergoing treatment in Accra, Ghana following a stroke he suffered in early September.

President Weah says the deceased minister will be remembered for his humility, family values, love for country and strong work ethics, which resulted in the development of many rundown infrastructure in the country.

For his dedication and service to country, the Minister received a special plaudit from the President last year as a mark of encouragement.

His death has created a deep void in the cabinet; but will also personally impact President Weah who had come to regard the Minister as a friend and brother, the release says further.

Mr. Weah extends his profound sympathy to the family of the bereaved, praying that they take solace in the Lord during this trying time for them.--Press release

