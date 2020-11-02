Liberia: New EU head Visits NEC

1 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The new head of the European Union Delegation to Liberia on Friday November 30 paid a fact finding visit to the headquarters of the National Elections Commission, (NEC). Ambassador Laurent DELAHOUSSE was accompanied to the Elections Commission by the Deputy European Union head of Delegation Juan Antonio FrutosGoldarat.

The two-person EU delegation was met on arrival and welcomed today, Friday 30 December 2020 by the Chairperson of the NEC Davidetta Browne Lansanah on the Compound of the Elections Commission on 9TH Street in Sinkor.

Ambassador DELAHOUSSE and delegation said the Union was concerned about the level of preparedness by authorities of the National Elections Commission to conduct the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Election, SSE, Constitutional Referendum and two the Representatives By-elections.

The new EU Ambassador also expressed concerns about the level of funding from the Government of Liberia and partners to the Elections Commission to conduct the 8 December 20202 polls as well as the challenges facing the NEC.

Responding the Chairperson of the National Election Commission Davidetta Browne Lansanah said the government of Liberia has committed itself to providing the all of the needed funds to conduct the Special Senatorial Election, SSE, Constitutional Referendum and the two Representatives By-elections.

Chairperson Browne Lansanah said with this level of commitment from the Liberian Government to provide all of the needed funds for the elections, the Commission was confident that it will conduct a free, fair and transparent elections come 8 December 2020.

The NEC Boss informed the new EU Ambassador that all preparations for the conduct of the elections slated for 8 December 2020 are so far progressing according to plans.

