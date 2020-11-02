Liberia: CALP Empowers Single Mothers

Care for Liberia Population or CALP, stresses a need to enhance vocational skills of single mothers in the country. Executive Director Samuel Jacobs says enhancing skills of single mothers wouldgo a long way in enabling them to cater for their children.

He explains CALP is partnering with the Israeli Embassy for Ghana, Liberia and sierra Leone which has provided sewing machines and hairdressing materials to train 30 single mothers in tailoring and beautician.

Director Jacobs made the disclosure on Saturday which officially launching the organization in Monrovia.

He discloses that CALP has been training single mothers in Monrovia and its environs, but also provided food items for single mothers in Grand Bassa and Montserrado Counties.

He says the training program for tailoring and beautician will last for four months and hopes that participants will take advantage of the opportunity, which is free of charge, including all materials to acquire basic skills.

He also emphasizes that single mothers in Liberia should do everything possible to train their children to make them productive citizens, noting that single mothers in other parts of the world have raised great leaders, citing former President Barrack Obama of the United States.

Mr. Jacobs reveals that CALP has also implemented Coronavirus Support Initiative program for single mothers and their children to prevent spread of the COVID -19 among them under auspice of MASHAV-Israel's International Development Agency.

Earlier, the Assistant Minister for Health and Vital Statistics at the Ministry of Health, Chea Sanford Wessehurged single mothers to come closer to God so that He would direct their steps in society.

Minister Wessehsays being single mothers is not a crime, but they should be determined to train their children in the knowledge and fear of God so that they would follow the right path in life.

He notes that skills such as tailoring and beautician are good however, they should be backed up with requisite knowledge to develop their full potentials.

Meanwhile, some of the participants express delight for the opportunity to go through the program with the help of CALP and its partners.

They describe the program as being first of its kind in Liberia, for single mothers who are struggling to actually cater for children, especially amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, vowing that at end of the training they intend to establish tailor shops to implement skills acquired over the period. Editing by Jonathan Browne