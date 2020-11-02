Liberia: Strengthen Police Operation in Liberia

-Cllr. John S. Gbesioh

A Liberian Counselor wants President George Weah to strengthen operations of the Liberia National Police by replacing current Deputy Police Inspector for Operations (102), Marvin Sackor, with his predecessor, Col. Abraham Kromah.

Cllr. John S. Gbesiohnotes that Inspector Marvin Sackor is not proactive in duty thus, making peaceful citizens to lose their lives on daily basis in Monrovia and its envious, something he says, has a propensity to scare away investors from the country.

According to Cllr. Gbesioh, President Weah should put his feet on the ground by bringing back Col.Kromah, if there is noone in the current police force to replace Col. Marvin Sackor, lamenting the current security are not protecting lives and properties .

"Liberia has trained and qualified securities personnel, since the dissolution of the securities operators in 2003 as a result of the Comprehensive Peace Accords [is having negative effects]." He added.

Cllr. Gbesiohspoke recently when he and two others - Sir Knight Dr. Elliot Wreh and Worthy Major Fielis S. Wiagbe were honored for their longservices within the St. Patrick Commandery#448, St. Paul River Banks Grand Commandery, Supreme Subordinate Commandery of Liberia.

He also notes criminal activities have been on the increase especially,in principal streets of the city and its environs which should claim attention of relevant authorities.

Cllr. Gbesiohwarns that Liberia is threading on a wrong path due to increasing wave of deaths of peaceful citizens, including several professionals from governmental sectors recently, which Liberia National Police is investigating.

He reminds that Liberia was built on Christian principles, soits citizens should live in a peaceful environment.

Also speaking at the program Rev. Father Dennis CephasNimene lauded the honorees for the level of contribution they have made to the Catholic Church and the organization over the years.

Father Nimenealso urged young people to emulate these individuals if the Catholic Church of Liberia and the country at large must remain supreme in Africa.

Cllr. John S. Gbesioh, Dr. Elliot Wreh and Worthy -Major Fielis S. Wiagbe served the St. Patrick Commandery#448 for over 35 years. The Commandery is fraternity within the Catholic Church of Liberia that promotes brotherhood and togetherness.