Liberia: Gov't Opens New COVID-19 Testing Site

1 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberian Government and its partners through the Incident Management System-COVID-19, will on Monday, November 1, 2020, at 10:00 A.M., open a new COVID-19 simple collection site at the Union Building, formerly the Lebanese House, Sophie road next to the Beach.

As part of the opening of this new COVID-19 testing and simple collection site, the current COVID-19 testing and Simple collection site at the Samuel K. Doe, sports stadium, Basketball Court will be closed to the public beginning Monday, November 1,2020.

To avoid rush, challenges and other difficulties in getting COVID-19 test results, especially for travelers, the Incident Management System-IMS, in partnership with partners, including WHO, UNICEF, CDC-USA, USAID, have established a ultimate online system to allow the public and travelers do their registration and payment fees using an online platform that is connected to a UBA Account. The process generates a personal code of each patient which is integrated to accessing your COVID-19 test results and certificate via the online platform when your COVID-19 test results are negative.

The Incident Management System-IMS, encourages the general public to come out and do their COVID-19 at the Union Building, Sophie road, next to the beach, to ensure Liberia, returns to COVID-19 free country.

Beginning Monday, November 1,2020, the new COVID-19 Testing and Simple collection site, at the Union Building, Shopie road, Oldest Congo Town, shall be open 24he's a day.

