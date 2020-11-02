Liberia: Mo Ibrahim Foundation Calls for Free and Fair Elections Across Africa

1 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation is calling for free and fair elections across the continent, while frowning on violence and political unrest.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the foundation recognized that the continent is going through a busy election period but worried about the reports of violence against peaceful demonstrators or detention of political opponents.

The statement comes on the heels of violent protests in the West African state of Guinea, where the opposition is challenging the results of a just ended election. It also comes as voting was on the way in neighboring Ivory Coast. Ghana too is also preparing for Presidential and Parliamentary elections in December, while Liberians prepare for a midterm senatorial election on December 8.

There have also been elections in several parts of the continent as well.

"Our democratic gains over the past two decades are being rolled back across too many of our countries. This is unacceptable, the statement read.

"While the world is preoccupied with the fight to control the pandemic, some of our political leaders feel they can act with impunity and trample over the rights of their fellow citizens.

Election processes should be clarified and agreed before elections, and where disputes arise these should be settled in courts not on streets.

We call on all parties to respect the rights and dignity of all citizens and resolve their differences through constructive and open dialogue," the Foundation concluded.

