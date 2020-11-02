Liberia: EPA Clarifies

1 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia says its attention has been drawn to reports in the media that Executive Director, Professor Wilson K. Tarpeh has unilaterally instituted changes and demoted several staff at the agency.

The EPA notes that such Media reports and insinuations on social media that several staff were demoted or replaced with associates of former Executive Director, Nathaniel T. Blama are far from the truth and are intended to stir confusion at scientific institution.

The EPA further clarifies that changes made at EPA are consistent with the laws governing the institution. Furthermore, its explains that these changes are intended to realign available expertise and competencies with appropriate tasks, enhance productivity, reinforce our core values, and support our journey towards the efficient and orderly pursuit of our corporate mission.

All those transferred from one department to the other maintained the same grade level. Transfer of staff is a normal practice at the EPA and falls in the preview of the Executive Director.

The EPA reassures its commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. Professor Wilson K. Tarpeh, Executive Director and CEO of Environmental Protection Agency

Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica.