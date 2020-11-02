Liberia: EPA Clarifies

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia says its attention has been drawn to reports in the media that Executive Director, Professor Wilson K. Tarpeh has unilaterally instituted changes and demoted several staff at the agency.

The EPA notes that such Media reports and insinuations on social media that several staff were demoted or replaced with associates of former Executive Director, Nathaniel T. Blama are far from the truth and are intended to stir confusion at scientific institution.

The EPA further clarifies that changes made at EPA are consistent with the laws governing the institution. Furthermore, its explains that these changes are intended to realign available expertise and competencies with appropriate tasks, enhance productivity, reinforce our core values, and support our journey towards the efficient and orderly pursuit of our corporate mission.

All those transferred from one department to the other maintained the same grade level. Transfer of staff is a normal practice at the EPA and falls in the preview of the Executive Director.

The EPA reassures its commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. Professor Wilson K. Tarpeh, Executive Director and CEO of Environmental Protection Agency