Liberia: Woman With Heart Disease Appeals for Help

A 27-year-old single mother Ellen Corneh,diagnosed for heart infection, has sent out an SOS call to philanthropists, the Government of Liberia and well meaning Liberians for financial assistance to seek surgery abroad.

Miss Ellen has been diagnosed of the disease by doctors at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, the St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital and the Jahmale Medical Solutions, respectively.

Speaking to this paper in pain over the weekend in Monrovia, she said doctors have advised that she needs to flown out of the country immediately for surgical operation to avoid untimely.

According to her, due to the sickness, she is unable to sleep. Miss Corneh disclosed that doctors have advised that she needs more than US$17,000 to seek urgent medical treatment in Ghana, India or the United States.

She explained that prior to the gravity of her sickness, she worked as a nurse, but while returning from Sierra Lone in 2004, she was involved in a car accident that affected her heart. Miss Ellen Cornehis a resident of 9th Street Community in Sinkor, Monrovia.