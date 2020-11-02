Kenya: Relief in Turkana After KDF Secures Kenya-South Sudan Border

Turkana County leaders are a relieved lot after the government, through the National Security Council, deployed the army to flush out more than 200 heavily armed militia from neighboring South Sudan who had displaced Kenyan pastoralists along the pasture-rich Mogilla ranges in Turkana West Sub-county.

Led by Governor Josphat Nanok and Turkana West MP Daniel Epuyo, the leaders said that last month's incursion by herders from the Toposa community - characterised by large herds of livestock and sophisticated weapons like rocket-propelled grenades, automatic machine guns, AK47 rifles and ammunition - resulted in mounting tension in villages and kraals within the 50-kilometre radius from the border.

Mr Epuyo said that after they pleaded with the State to beef up security at the border, army and police officers were deployed to reassure Kenyan pastoralists of their right to security.

"Security has been beefed up and already armed men from neighbouring Toposa community who had occupied extensive grazing fields at Napakin and Lokiriwak areas along Mogilla ranges have gone back to their territory after KDF intervened," he told the Nation.

Mr Nanok reiterated that security had been heightened at the border to prevent conflict over pasture and water.

"Additional officers and an enhanced operation at the border has boosted security and I believe it will address mounting tension."

The leaders advocated for structured dialogue between representatives of both communities in sharing of border resources.

"If the motive of the pastoralists was to access pasture, they would not have armed themselves. Turkana leaders are open to dialogue and negotiations on peaceful sharing of border resources where only sticks are carried just to be used for herding," Mr Epuyo said.

However, the MP called for delimitation and demarcation of the boundary by both governments, noting that the boundary was the main cause for unending conflict.

He said over-concentration on developing and launching of key projects by the Kenyan government at Nadapal instead of nearby Nakodoe center was misleading locals on the exact boundary for Kenya.

Senator Malachy Ekal had warned that delays before Kenya acted to flush out the the heavily armed militia escalated tension that might have resulted in deadly attacks over pasture, water and livestock.

Prof Ekal said that no one should be allowed into the country while armed with sophisticated weapons.

County Youth leader Paul Jalinga called on peace actors that include Lokichoggio Peace Organization (Lopeo) and Lotus Kenya Action for Development organization (Lokado) to spearhead peaceful co-existence between warring pastoral communities.

Mr Jalinga said that the organisations should use already existing local structures to initiate peace meetings that will review several peace agreements that were signed between the two communities with the aim of ending conflicts.