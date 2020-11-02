Kenya: Boniface Mwangi Life Story Told in New Film

Kenya's political mirk has always been "known", we read about it in the papers and watch it on television. Even then, though, there has always been a sugar-coating, kid-gloves approach or dancing around the issues.

Softie is a documentary that is unapologetically unveiling the corruption, violence, tribal interests and intimidation that revolve around the political system in the country.

Boniface Mwangi is known to be forthright in talking about injustices that have plagued the country since he came to the limelight after the post-election violence of 2007/2008.

From being a photojournalist who wasn't scared of getting in the trenches in order to bring out images of one of Kenya's darkest periods, he went into activism when he saw that his editors were "playing it safe" when it came to reporting on the issue.

Suffering post-traumatic stress disorder due to the violence that he witnessed, he quit his job as a photographer to work on social justice in Kenya, mainly using street graffiti, art and street protests to call attention to human rights violations and political corruption in the country.

Pakistani author and spoken word artiste, Raheel Farooq says: "Ugly truths are the biggest source of indigestion in humans", and Boniface has been dishing a lot of that to Kenyans since he went into activism: from the MPigs protest of pigs bathed in fake blood at Parliament buildings, to likening some of Kenya's "norms" to diaper mentality, to addressing some key issues around poverty with FormNiGani.

We have seen him on the streets, or onscreen or in print media, carrying out protests about various issues, and we also saw him vie for the Starehe Constituency seat, and his failure to clinch it despite many promising to vote for him.

Born poor

"I was born poor, I grew up poor (to a) single mother with seven kids. I want better for my country; a country where everyone has a decent shot at life; doesn't matter if you're poor, or from what tribe or gender. That you matter to this country, and this country knows that you exist," says Boniface in a line in the movie, about his activism.

He is married to Njeri and is the father of Nate, Naila and Jabali. Many people who have watched the movie got to experience the family dynamics of the activist who has been documented even in his Unbounded memoir. Njeri, on the other hand, was thrust into the limelight as his wife even though she has always worked on creating social impact.

When Boniface decided to go into politics during the 2017 General Elections, she and the children had to seek asylum in the US for months after threats were made to their lives, as Boniface's soft spot, to get him to step down from running.

"(I am watching) some of the things for the first time here. It was so overwhelming that I don't know if and when I will be able to watch it again," said Njeri after watching Softie when it premiered for the public on October 18 at Prestige Cinemas, Ngong Road.

We see her grow from the quiet pillar of Boniface to a fierce protest and campaigns partner. With every different stage of her growth, she also goes from straightened hair to dreadlocks and the short hair she currently rocks. In her face and voice, you can also see how being in the frontlines have emboldened her. Even when she has moments of breakdown, her bounce back seems to be more manageable to her.

Boniface said he regrets seeing how his family was affected by his push for political office and it made him feel like he was irresponsible towards them. In one scene, he calls his family from the ice skating rink and, even though he promised his son Jabu that he would, he is yet to fulfil his promise to take them back.

"When you're out sacrificing for your country, the heavy price you pay for that is usually never documented. I didn't know all this, even while on the other side of a phone call. Emotional cost of what I put them through cannot be measured but I get to see much more the extent of it when she's (Njeri) crying in the car or hugging her parents when she was about to go to the US. I was an idealistic man," says Boniface.

The couple have become more empathetic and understanding of each other's struggles.

What was initially meant to be a how-to guide on how to go about protesting actually became the documentary it is now after Sam Soko, the producer, asked Njeri about what she felt about his decision to run for MP. Her reaction in the movie is raw, because he hadn't told anyone about his plan until that point, when they were registering as voters.

"After bugging her for weeks, she told me she had a school meeting to go to and would only give me a fifteen-minute interview. We spoke for four hours and she gave me such a take that we started reviewing the footage with a different eye," says Sam.

Toni Kamau, also producer, was expecting another praise piece about the activist after Sam approached her with five years' worth of principle photography. She found the push and pull about what we want in life.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Seeing this (film) become universally accepted and connect with audiences outside and here, has made me a believer in the power of how all our stories matter," she said about the film's ability to rouse in citizens to challenge for better governance and terms of equality.

The initial plan of the creators was to get the movie a rating that would enable high school and university students to watch it. However, due to images from post-election violence, and it "depicts protest" and "police violence against protestors", it got an 18+ classification from the Kenya Films and Classification Board.

The film premiered at Sundance in January 2020, winning a special jury prize for editing. It was the opening night film at the Hotdocs Film Festival and at the Human Rights Festival held in Berlin, where it also won "The Willy Brandt Documentary Award for Freedom and Human Rights" on October 10. Softie won "Best Documentary" at the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) 2020 and now qualifies for consideration for the Oscar documentary shortlist for the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony.