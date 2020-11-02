Gambia Volleyball Federation Concludes Refresher for Coaches

30 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Barrow

A three-day coaching course for The Gambia male and female volleyball coaches organised by The Gambia Volleyball Federation came to an end on Tuesday at the Semega Janneh hall in Serrekunda East.

The three days refresher course was conducted by highly qualified volleyball coach Yahya Njie from Senegal and counterparts who both have a decade of experience as top flight volleyball coaches in Senegal.

Mr. Njie expressed satisfaction with the level of participation by all the participants over the course of the training.

"I'm overwhelmed by the level of participation that you saw here since the commencement of the course which shows that all of you are eager to learn new skills, knowledge and experience," he told participants.

He stated that he has no doubt they will utilize the knowledge gained and share the experience with their clubs in upcoming seasons.

Njie, a regular visitor of The Gambia Volleyball Federation also expressed impression with the level of volleyball growth in the country, saying the pace the Federation is going is very promising.

He highlighted that The Gambia has one of the best beach volleyball team in zone 2 and is as well doing well in indoor games.

"The future is bright for volleyball in The Gambia," he remarked.

Technical Director The Gambia Volleyball Federation Alagie Ceesay widely known as Nature said the refresher course was meant to help improve the quality of the league, noting that coaches education is very vital in the modern game.

Meanwhile, the new volleyball season is expected to open in December 2020.

