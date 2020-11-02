Gambia: Bush Town Mother's Club Embarks On Cleaning Exercise

30 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow

The mother's club of Bush Town in the Central River Region North recently embarked on a mass cleaning exercise at the village Lower Basic School.

The exercise was designed to provide a safe and conducive environment for students in schools ahead of schools reopening in the country.

Aside from the cleaning exercise, the mother's clubs also give financial support to schools as well as provide learning materials for students to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

Aka Ndow, deputy headmistress and secretary of the Bush Town Mother's Club underscored the importance of the exercise, further thanking members of the club for their foresight.

She urged them to unite and stand firm, acknowledging that the exercise will ensure a safe environment for effective teaching and learning in school.

At the cleansing exercise, executive members of the club called on government to build new structures for the school to ensure effective learning especially during rainy season.

This comes after they raised eyebrows on the current appalling condition of the school, which they observed, is not hygienic to the lives of students.

