Gambia: Charles Jow Alumni Donates 1000 Face Masks, Buckets to School

Charles Jow Memorial Academy (CJMA) Alumni recently supported its former school with scores of branded sanitary items including 1000 face masks, wash hand buckets, sanitizers and detergents among others.

Essa Sowe, chairman board of Governors Charles Jow Memorial Academy expressed gratitude to the CJMA Alumni for the gesture.

He described the gesture which came in the wake of COVID-19 as "beyond a simple philanthropic gesture but a matter of saving lives".

He on behalf of the board of governors, students, staff and Parent Teachers' Association of the school, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the association through its chairman and treasurer; Omar K. Badjie and Metta Bah respectively.

"This great humanitarian gesture will go a long way in ensuring strict adherence to the safe School protocols and more importantly, it will complement the efforts of Kanifing Municipal Council, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and CJMAPTA." Mr Sowe noted.

Sowe thus called on other goodwill ambassadors to support the school, saying presently they urgently need classroom blocks as they can only accommodate 5% of the total number of students who chose CJMA during the recent GABECE.

"With 4977 competing for only 240 spaces, one can imagine what that means. It is disheartening to note that 535 candidates who chose CJMA as a choice, scored Aggregate 21 and below, thus the need for urgent expansion." he added.

He went on to hail PTA of the school through its gallant and unrelenting chairman, Uncle Alhagie Babou Johm for the level of cooperation and support to the school.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Coronavirus Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Your high sense of ownership and belonging is worthy of recognition", he added.

According to him, the second most urgent need is to install solar at the school admin block.

"We count on philanthropists and well-wishers to come to our aid in providing the necessary infrastructure to enable us realise our desired goals", he further appealed.

Sukai Secka Sagnia, principal of Charles Jow Memorial Academy said the materials will help a lot taken the covid-19 situation in the country, adding that they needed the materials most to protect students.

She thus appealed to those that can help in their own little way to come forward, considering the fact that students are future leaders and need to be kept safe during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, anyone willing to help the school, can kindly send an email to: charesjowmemorialacademy@gmail.com