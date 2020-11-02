Gambian Defender Scores for Moldovan Club

Gambian defender, Omar Gaye was on target for his Moldovan club FC Milsami-Orhei during their 4-1 away win over FC Cordru Lozova in their week sixteen fixtures of the Moldova Divizia Nationala (First Division) played at the Stadionul Nicalae Simatoc on Saturday.

The 22-year-old scored his side's fourth goal in stoppage time (dying minute) after Sergiu Nazar, Artiom Puntus and Alexandru Antonuic scored for Milsami-Orhei earlier.

Ivan Lakusta scored the only consolation goal for FC Codru Lozova in the 38 minutes of the first half.

The goal was the first goal for the former GIFTS academy starlet, Omar Gaye

Speaking in an interview with Fallaboweh, Omar Gaye expressed delight for scoring his first professional goal for his Moldovan side.

"I was very excited to score my first goal as a professional. It is a good feeling. I'm very happy, I hope to score more goals to help my team", he added.