Gambia: West Coast Region Fitness Tourney Commences Tomorrow

The 2020 West Coast Region fitness football tournament is set to begin tomorrow, Saturday at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium at 4.30 p.m.

Sixteen teams are set to compete in the first-ever West Coast Region fitness football championship meant to prepare the region's clubs for the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One and Two league competitions.

As part of the opening fixtures, Bombada will play against Gunjur United on Sunday 1 November 2020, at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama at 4.30pm.

Both sides will skirmish to batter each other to clinch the vital three points to bolster chances of reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament.