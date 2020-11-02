Ghana: Man in Court for Allegedly Defrauding 2 Women of Gh₵2,000

The District Magistrate Court at Kaneshie, granted GH₵10,000 bail with two sureties to a 48-year-old man, who allegedly defrauded two women of GH₵2, 000, after proposing love to them separately.

The accused, Shadrack Kwabena Mensah, who was arrested on October 15, this year, and charged with defrauding by false pretences, pleaded not guilty.

Mensah was nabbed after a second victim reported him to the police station, where the first victim had coincidentally lodged a complaint against him.

The accused would make his second appearance on November 17.

The court presided by Rosemond Dodua Agir, heard that accused met his second complainant on July 8, and introduced himself as a medical doctor at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, and on October 14 gave her (complainant) a cheque for GH₵30, 000 to showcase his love towards her.

Before the complainant could cash the cheque, Mensah took her to a hotel, bought drinks at a cost of GH₵ 800, but asked complainant to pay for the drinks because he did not have money on him, and promised to refund the money later.

Prosecution said when the complainant went to a UMB bank in Accra to cash the cheque, and was told that there was no money in the account of accused, she reported the matter to the police.

The Nima Divisional Police Commander Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abraham Acquaye, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

He said the police was investigating a case in which accused allegedly used a similar modus operandi to collect GH₵1, 200 from another complainant on July 8, 2020.

"In that case in which Mensah posed as a staff of the Ministry of Finance, he told the complainant he needed the said amount to solve some urgent personal problems to which the complainant obliged," ACP Aquaye said.

According to the police commander accused gave his victim CBG cheque for GH₵10, 000 as a gift, but when the cheque was presented it was dishonoured.

ACP Acquaye said investigations revealed that accused had been using similar strategy to swindle young women, and called on persons who have fallen victim to the modus to call at the Nima Police station for identification of accused.