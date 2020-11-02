Ghana: Sports Minister Sensitises Constituents On Need to Keep Fit

Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua Constituency, Isaac Asiamah, on Tuesday led his people in the Ashanti region to engage in a health walk.

The walk was aimed at providing an avenue for the MP who doubles as Minister of Youth and Sports, to engage with his constituents and also imbibe in them, the need for healthy exercise and keeping fit.

Hundreds of people including party executives joined the Minister to walk through the major streets within the constituency and interact with constituents along the streets.

In a speech after the walk, Mr Asiamah encouraged the people to maintain good health by maintaining a regular exercising habit.

"That would ensure that the entire country remains healthy and productive as a sound mind lives in a healthy body," he stated.

He said, government was committed to providing infrastructure that would foster healthy activities, hence the construction of ultra-modern multipurpose sports stadiums across the 16 regions of the country.

"Already, 10 of the facilities in the previously 10 regions are almost completed and will soon be commissioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo," he added.

The Minister expressed gratitude to chiefs, opinion leaders and the constituents for their support, encouragement and motivation.

He assured them that he would continue to serve them by lobbying for more projects to change the phase of the constituency, Atwima Mponua.

The MP called on them to massively vote for President Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party to do more in another four years, while urging the party to remain united ahead of the elections.

Mr Asiamah (third from left) being supported by the National Sports Authority (NSA) boss Prof. Peter Twumasi (extreme right) and others at the health walk