Ghana: Court Declares Arde Nkpa Family Owners of Kokrobite, Langma,

30 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

An Accra High Court has entered judgement in favour of the Nii Arde Nkpa Royal Family over the Plerno, Kokrobite, Langma and Tuba lands.

According to the Court, the Nii Arde Nkpa Family are the owners of the Plerno, Kokrobite, Langma and Tuba lands.

In a suit filed by Nii Adotei Akwei Notse, (deceased) substituted by Nii Saka Akwei II, Nii Adoayi Akwei Plaintiffs against Daniel Arde Tagoe, head of Nii Arde Nkpa family, Nii Quarshie Dzago and Lands Commission as defendants, the plaintiffs in an Amended Statement of Claims, indicated that they are owners of the disputed land and have exercised ownership rights over them for years.

They said that, by a vesting asset executed on August 1, 2003, Nii Adotei Obuor II of Sempe, acting as customary successor and Administrator of Nii Anege Akwei II, the said land was vested in Nii Adote Akwei Notse I, head of family of Kokrobite Sempe Royal family and Nii Ado-Ayi stool Secretary and acting Woleiatse of Kokrobite.

The plaintiffs also noted that part of the land had been acquired by government for farming purposes (Wejia Irrigation Project) whilst the defendants entered the other portions and laying claims to the lands.

They also claimed that they had sent several petitions to the Lands Commission but had been ignored.

Meanwhile, in their Affidavit in support of the first motion Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe said, lands of the Nii Arde Nkpa family comprised all the piece of land situated at Kokrobite, Langma and Tuba.

He also stated that sometime in 1979 the government of Ghana by an Executive Instrument acquired a portion of the Kokrobite land belonging to the Nii Arde Nkpa Royal family for irrigation purposes, portions of which had been released to Kokrobite and the said family.

According to him, these facts as pointed out by the plaintiffs constitute clear, express and unambiguous admission of the fact that the land in dispute and which is the subject matter of compensation belongs to the Nii Arde Nkpa family of Plerno.

The court presided over by His Lordship Justice Alex Owusu-Ofori, in his ruling stated that "judgement is hereby entered for the applicant Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe on their own admission that the disputed land belongs to the Nii Arde Nkpa Royal family of Plerno, Kokrobite, Langma and Tuba".

In another development, the Head of the Nii Arde Nkpa Family Mr Daniel Nii Arde Tagoe said the judgement was good news for the entire Nii Arde Nkpa Family members, adding that, the era where non-family members disposed of the family properties was now over.

"This is an era of a new dawn" and called on the family members to come together and build a great dynasty.

