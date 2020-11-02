Ghana: Police Withdraw Charges of Firearms Distribution Against Alhaji Sinare

The police prosecutors yesterday withdrew two charges leveled against the first National Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare, for his alleged involvement in the distribution of firearms to some people to cause mayhem during the December 7 general elections.

This was after he appeared before the Magistrates District Court in Kaneshie, Accra, on two counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit possession of firearms without lawful authority and possession of firearms without lawful authority.

The prosecutor, Police Sergeant Thomas Sarfo, told the court presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye that the prosecution dropped the charges following development in the matter.

Alhaji Sinare was accompanied to the court by his lawyers, Mr Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, Baba Jamal and Abraham Amaliba.

Also at the court was the counsel of Tahiru Ahmed, the second accused in the case.

Supporters of the NDC clad in party paraphernalia and family members massed up at the court premises to solidarise with him.

Armed police personnel from the Accra Regional Police Command were at the court premises to ensure law and order.

Speaking to journalists outside the court after the proceedings, Mr Amaliba said the charges against their client were not well founded.

"I'm so sure the prosecution saw that there were some gaps in the charges and that was why they withdrew it," he added.

Mr Amaliba thanked the court for accepting the submission of the prosecution and said that Alhaji Sinare was now a free man.

"There is no camp in this matter, we are not having two different camps, what is important is that Alhaji Sinare has gotten his freedom back. His liberties have been restored and he will walk home a free man and that is important," Mr Amaliba added.

Alhaji Sinare, earlier in the morning honoured an invitation to the Accra Regional Police Command over accusations leveled against him by a member of the NDC, Tahiru Ahmed, in connection with guns supply for alleged chaos in the December polls.