Ghana: President Commissions New Metro TV Group Edifice

30 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned the new Metro Television group edifice in Accra as part of his working tour of the Greater Accra Region.

The new building located at North Ridge will now serve as the new studios for the private media group with a new tag line "Insightful and Inspiring Moments"

The President was taken round the building by management of the media group accompanied by some government officials, parliamentarians and the clergy.

President Akufo-Addo commended the management and staff of Metro TV Media Group for its contributions to media growth in the country.

Sophia Kudjordji Lissah- Chief Corporate Communications Officer for the Jospong Group later told journalists the popular brand, Metro TV was still the foundation for the new media group. She said the four floor storey building will also house offices and radio stations belonging to the media group.

"There are more exciting programmes coming... . but metro will continue to show the favorite programmes of its viewers which includes Good Evening Ghana, Good Morning Ghana and sports"

Madame Kudjordji Lissah said the capacity of staff of the media group had also been strengthened to meet the new standard and technological space.

She praised President Akufo-Addo championing press freedom.

"It's exciting to have the President commission this building and demonstrates his commitment to freedom of the media or free expression as a vehicle for national growth and promoting democracy", she added.

