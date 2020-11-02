Ghana/Sudan: Senegalese Referee to Officiate Ghana-Sudan AFCON Qualifier

30 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

SESenegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye will handle Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at home next month.

The 34-year-old will be assisted by compatriots El Hadji Malick Samba (Assistant 1), Serigne Cheikh Toure (Assistant II).

CAF has also named another Senegalese Dauda Gueye as fourth official with the Match Commissioner being Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria.

The first leg encounter will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, November 12, next month, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirming the kick off at 16:00 GMT.

Ghana tops the Group C table with six points from two matches after beating South Africa 2-0 at home and a 1-0 away victory at Sao Tome and Principe.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times.

