Nigeria: FRSC Confirms Death of 16 in Ondo Accident

Akure — The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, yesterday confirmed the death of 16 passengers in the Ondo auto crash and advocated relocation of markets from the highways in the country.

In a statement issued yesterday through the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, Oyeyemi decried the Akungba auto crash, "caused by brake failure and loss of control that claimed multiple lives at the Ibaka area of Akungba Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday evening".

The Corps Marshal explained that the crash occurred at about 6.30 p.m on Saturday, October 31, 2020, when a DAF Truck loaded with bags of rice rammed into the stalls in the market and crashed into a Toyota Camry saloon car, a Toyota Corolla car, and three other motorcycles.

"The fatal crash involved a total of 23 people comprising 11 male adults, three male children, seven female adults and two female children.

"Out of the 23 people involved, a total of seven people comprising three male adults, three female adults and one male child were rescued with different degrees of injuries and taken to the hospital.

"Sixteen people got killed-comprising eight male adults, two male children, four female adults and two female children; and the dead bodies had been deposited at the Specialist Hospital, Ikare and General Hospital Iwaro-Oka mortuaries respectively, by FRSC emergency rescue teams," he recounted.

The Corps Marshal who spoke extensively on the urgency of the relocation of Akungba market, also revealed that the corps was concerned with the rising statistics of innocent citizens who had lost their lives as a result of building markets close to the highways.

Commiserating with the families of the victims, the Corps Marshal advised road users to be more disciplined, maintain their vehicles regularly and maintain prescribed speed limits at all times especially in crowded places like markets.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has promised to assist the injured victims, who are still in the hospital.

The governor who visited the scene of the ill- fated expressed displeasure at the incident and commiserated with the families of the victims.

He blamed the cause of many accidents to recklessness on the part of drivers and faulty vehicles.

"When we heard the incident that many people died, it was pathetic; something bad has happened, we will ensure government support for the injured victims still in hospital".

"Many accidents are caused by reckless driving and unfit vehicles plying the roads.

"I want to appeal to our people to calm down despite the huge losses. Insurance shall cover many of the expenses. We must get the owner of the trailer and get their insurance company to pay."

Earlier, the traditional ruler of the university community, Oba Sunday Adeyeye, Ajimo III, thanked the governor for the timely visit and consoling counsel.