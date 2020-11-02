Nigeria: U.S. Rescues American Held Hostage

Press Statement

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

October 31, 2020

The United States is committed to the safe return of all U.S. citizens taken captive. We delivered on that commitment late last night in Nigeria, where some of our bravest and most skilled warriors rescued a U.S. citizen after a group of armed men took him hostage across the border in Niger.

Thanks to the extraordinary courage and capabilities of our military, the support of our intelligence professionals, and our diplomatic efforts, the hostage will be reunited with his family.

We will never abandon any American taken hostage.