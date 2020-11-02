Sudan: U.S. Announces an Additional U.S.$60 Million in Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Sudan

Today, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), announced an additional $60 million in humanitarian assistance to respond to severe flooding in the Republic of Sudan.

With this new funding, USAID will work with non-governmental organizations and international partners to help address urgent needs caused by the historic flooding, which has destroyed thousands of acres of crops, homes, and schools across Sudan, and left nearly a million people in need of humanitarian aid. This support will include life-saving emergency assistance with food, shelter, health, and livelihoods. Because flooding puts communities at higher risks for contracting waterborne diseases, USAID is also working with partners to provide safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies.

The United States is the largest donor of humanitarian aid for the people of Sudan, having provided more than $496 million in humanitarian assistance since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2020 to support vulnerable communities affected by numerous humanitarian crises, including floods, drought, economic shocks, conflict, infestations of desert locusts, and the pandemic of COVID-19.

This announcement comes as Sudan is entering a promising new era for its people. Along with joining the Abraham Accords and entering a peace agreement with the State of Israel, the Sudanese Transitional Government has demonstrated its commitment to combating terrorism, has reformed laws and state institutions to represent and respond to better to the Sudanese people, and has engaged in difficult negotiations with armed groups to sign a peace agreement in October. These efforts demonstrate the Transitional Government’s commitment to ending decades of violence and corruption in Sudan.

The United States will continue to stand with the people of Sudan and the region as they work to build a brighter, more hopeful future and move away from the conflicts of the past. In concert with partners and allies, USAID will deliver needs-based humanitarian assistance in the weeks and months ahead for the benefit of the Sudanese people.

Click here for the latest updates on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in Sudan.