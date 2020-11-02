Nigeria: Lekki Shooting - Burna Boy Captures Pain, Disappointment in New Single

The release comes barely one month after he dropped the critically acclaimed 'Real Life' music video featuring Stormzy.

Afro-fusion pioneer, Burna Boy, has channeled his grief and disappointment at the Lekki shootings into a new song titled, '20:10:20'.

The release comes barely one month after he dropped the critically acclaimed 'Real Life' music video featuring Stormzy.

Burna Boy said that the '20:10:20' track talks about the recent uprising in Nigeria, where, in a space of 12 days, hundreds of youth peacefully protested against police brutality by a special unit of the police force - SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad).

On October, 20, these events culminated in the infamous Lekki shooting, where the military shot into the crowd of defenceless protesters sitting on the ground, singing the Nigerian national anthem.

He said he recorded '20:10:20' as an outlet for the pain and frustration he felt after the incident.

Produced by The Elements, '20:10:20' opens in a conversational style with a simple melody that is constant throughout the song.

Unequivocally bold, Burna Boy addresses the social and political injustices in lyrics that will resonate with many Nigerians such as, "Water runaway my eye! Nothing wey you go talk wey go justify the case of their murder."

The singer said the track is a clarion call to the appropriate authorities to investigate and bring to book those responsible for this Lekki tollgate shooting incident.

"The proceeds of this song will be used to support families of victims and people suffering affliction as a result of the Lekki shootings. May the heavens open and celebrate all our fallen heroes who have died for this movement from the very beginning. Rest in peace to all the beautiful lives lost," he said.

Profound and deeply moving, this song is in a stand-alone category as Burna Boy talks about corruption, godfatherism, and youth unemployment. '20:10:20' is given life in the outro with harrowing audio recorded live from the scene of the attacks.

Burna Boy has always infused conscious lyrics in his music, from 'Freedom' in 2010 to the smash hit 'Monsters You Made', featuring Chris Martin from his recently released chart-topping Twice as Tall album.

"20:10:20" is out today and is available for streaming and download on all music platforms.