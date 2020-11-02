Nigeria: Death Toll Rises to 16 in Ondo Market Crash

2 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Following an accident in which 16 people were killed in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government of Ondo State on Saturday, a mob on Sunday set ablaze the truck involved in the accident.

Multiple sources in the community confirmed the development to our correspondent.

"The youth could not take the degree of the damages that the accident caused. Many people have been ruined forever," Lekan Alabi, one of the residents said to this newspaper.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a truck loaded with rice ploughed into a market on Saturday evening after suffering a brake failure.

The truck was coming from the Ikare-Akoko axis when it rammed into the market. The police spokesperson in the state earlier confirmed the death of 10 persons to PREMIUM TIMES.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in a statement on Sunday said 16 people died.

The Corps spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, also urged local governments in the country to relocate markets from the highways, to help the FRSC in enhancing road safety.

Explaining how Saturday incident occurred, he said "the crash occurred at about 6.30 p.m. on Saturday 31 October, 2020, when a DAF Truck loaded with bags of rice rammed into the stalls in the market and crashed into a Toyota Camry saloon car, Toyota Corolla and 3 other motorcycles."

"The fatal crash involved a total of 23 people comprising 11 male adults, 3 male children, 7 female adults and 2 female children. Out of the 23 people involved, a total of 7 people comprising 3 male adults, 3 female adults and 1 male child were rescued with different degrees of injuries and taken to the hospital."

"While 16 people got killed comprising 8 male adults, 2 male children, 4 female adults and 2 female children and the dead bodies have been deposited at Specialist Hospital Ikare and General Hospital Iwaro Oka mortuaries respectively by FRSC emergency rescue teams."

