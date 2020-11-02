Nigeria: Arewa Group Denies Calling for Dele Momodu's Arrest Over Interview With Kanu

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has described as "fake, malicious and injurious fabrication", the news that it's National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima has demanded the arrest of columnist and publisher, Dele Momodu for interviewing IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement issued by the group, the AYCF said that "those spreading the fake news against our National Chairman have been doing so for quite some months now and we are sure it is all politically-motivated and targeted at the good name our leader has built for decades as a fearless democrat".

"The agenda of this shadowy group, which is bent on ridiculing the image and integrity of our National President, is to score cheap political points," they alleged.

The statement issued to Vanguard in Kaduna, said Yerima has already consulted widely with his associates on how best to take legal action against the group, once ongoing investigations were completed.

"The AYCF's National President, our own vocal Shettima Yerima has been one of the leading lights in the advocacy for restructuring and good governance. "

"He has also been an advocate of peace and dialogue and we wish to warn his detractors that their campaign of calumny will never change that,'" the group said.

Vanguard News Nigeria