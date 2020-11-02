Algeria: Constitutional Referendum - Voting Operation Wraps Up, Counting Begins Countrywide

The voting operation under the referendum on the revision of the Constitution wrapped up Sunday at 07:00 p.m. and counting began at the same time.

The total number of electorate amounts to 24,475,310 citizens, including 23,568,012 in Algeria and 907,298 abroad.

The voting operation was held at 13,236 polling stations throughout the country and 43 stations abroad.

Besides, ANIE mobilized 58,286 supervisors at polling centers and 386,422 supervisors at polling stations.

The mobilization of citizens as volunteer observers is an unprecedented measure in Algeria, he recalled.