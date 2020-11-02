Nigeria High Commissioner Takes Leave of Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio

31 October 2020
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Presidential Lodge, Freetown, Saturday 31 October, 2020 - High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and former Dean of the Diplomatic Community in Sierra Leone, His Excellency Dr Ibrahim Habis Ugbada, has called at the Presidential Lodge to bid farewell to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

He thanked the President and people of Sierra Leone for what he said was an opportunity to serve his country, adding that he really admired his principles and determination to develop his country.

"Your Excellency, the steps you took in prioritising education and establishing the Single Treasury Account is very important and quite commendable. Even as I have come to the end of my service in Sierra Leone, Nigeria will continue to abide by the spirit of brotherly love in deepening and strengthening the bilateral relations that exist between the two countries for a very long time," he said.

High Commissioner Ugbada further stated that he was pleased with the manner in which frontline workers, in the fight against COVID-19, handled the situation at the very start of the outbreak in the country.

In his remarks, President Bio thanked the outgoing High Commissioner, noting that he had done well during his tenure to strengthen the existing relationship between the two countries.

"We have enjoyed working with you. The relationship you built whiles working here will continue to link you up even in your next endeavour. On behalf of the people of Sierra Leone, I want to use this opportunity to say thank you very much and wish you well," President Bio noted.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit +23276758764/+23278394949

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Sierra Leone Government

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.