South Africa: Crystal Gazing On the Outcome of the Zondo Commission After Jacob Zuma's Latest Move

1 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Hoffman

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's love child with the sister of Jacob Zuma's wife is a risible basis for raising the question of bias now -- particularly as this information was known all along and was never raised previously.

There can be no doubt, irrespective of what the future holds, that Thuli Madonsela's interventions in relation to the complaints of State Capture she fielded from the Jesuits and the DA back in 2016 have done the country a power of good.

The pertinent questions posed by her to ex-president Jacob Zuma shortly before her term of office as Public Protector expired in October 2016 remain unanswered due to ducking and diving on his part. He is under subpoena to appear at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on 16 November, but the ducking and diving continue.

It is likely that on that day, or shortly before it, Zuma's legal team will formally ask the chair of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to recuse himself. It remains to be seen what grounds are advanced in support of a case that must demonstrate a reasonable apprehension of bias by Zondo against Zuma. The well-worn victim card, used so often by Zuma,...

