Nigeria: Ugwuanyi, Others Visit School Children Involved in Road Accident

2 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, at the weekend led prominent Igbo leaders such as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; and the Deputy Minority Leader of House of Representatives and member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji-River Federal Constituency, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, among others, to empathise with the students of Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu Local Government Area and other victims, who were involved in a recent road accident.

The governor and his team, who wished the school children and other victims quick recovery, consoled the parents of the kids to have faith in God.

Ugwuanyi, on his part, promised that his administration will do anything possible to ensure that they fully recover.

The governor therefore announced that the state government will take care of all their medical bills to any level and urged the management of the hospital to give the victims adequate medical attention.

Ugwuanyi had earlier expressed the deepest commiserations of the state government to the families of the school children, who died and sustained injuries in a fatal road accident.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Chidi Aroh, the governor who received with sadness the news of the unfortunate accident, also commiserated with the Catholic Bishop of Awgu Diocese, His Lordship, Most Reverend John Okoye, the Chairman and people of Awgu LGA, over the tragic incident.

Aroh disclosed that the governor assured the good people of the Awgu LGA of the solidarity and support of the state government and directed the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu E. Obi and the council chairman, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo to take all appropriate and necessary actions regarding the incident.

